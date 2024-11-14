iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 93,776 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

