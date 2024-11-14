iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

