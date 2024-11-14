iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Planning Capital Management Corp

Planning Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $126.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

