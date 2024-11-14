iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IOO opened at $100.39 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.