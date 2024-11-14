iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.01 and traded as low as C$20.40. iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) shares last traded at C$20.40, with a volume of 37,300 shares.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.72.
