iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,758 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

