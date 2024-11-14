iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 83,691 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 59,408 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $77.41. 19,038,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

