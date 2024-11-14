iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 1999530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.