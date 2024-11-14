iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.78 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 152228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $948 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 659.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

