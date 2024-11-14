iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $398.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $285.66 and a 12 month high of $400.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

