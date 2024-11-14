iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,890,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

