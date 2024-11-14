iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

