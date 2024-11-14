iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Down 74.4% in October

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Total Return Active ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.20% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 3,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

