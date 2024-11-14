iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.46 and last traded at $121.46, with a volume of 1146236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.09.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

