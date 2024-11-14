iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,335 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 5,713,047 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

