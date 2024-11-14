iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 206,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,714. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

