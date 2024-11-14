iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iSpecimen Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 206,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,714. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59.
iSpecimen Company Profile
