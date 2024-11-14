Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.31 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.70 ($1.26), with a volume of 4879277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.29).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 801.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.52.

Ithaca Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is 23,333.33%.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

