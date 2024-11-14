Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 29813307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Trading Down 54.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £355,540.00, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.98.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

