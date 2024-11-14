James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.28 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.
James River Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $174.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. James River Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $11.49.
James River Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
