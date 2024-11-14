James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $28,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,312.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of PEBK stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
