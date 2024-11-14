James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $28,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,312.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 985.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.