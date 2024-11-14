Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 6,666 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EQH opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

