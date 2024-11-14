Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 6,666 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Equitable Price Performance
EQH opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQH
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.