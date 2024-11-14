Jeffrey M. Farber Sells 6,114 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

THG opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $164.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

