Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 3,605 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $209,306.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,894.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Anne Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after buying an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after buying an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.12.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

