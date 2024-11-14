Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $120,948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,774,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $7,692,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $87.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.