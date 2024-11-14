JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $122.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $118.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $638,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after buying an additional 498,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

