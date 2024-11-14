JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.12 and last traded at $239.79. Approximately 1,218,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,058,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.29.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.33. The firm has a market cap of $681.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

