JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $69.22, with a volume of 11147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $947.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

