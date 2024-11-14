JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.40% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 324,226 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.