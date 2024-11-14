Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.