Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $26.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

