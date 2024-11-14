Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.53. 143,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,930. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

