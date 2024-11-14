Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $598.50. 306,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,308. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.19 and a one year high of $603.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

