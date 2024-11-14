Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $16.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $795.11. 753,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,469. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $888.32 and a 200 day moving average of $870.29. The stock has a market cap of $754.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

