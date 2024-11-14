Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

HQL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 13,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,753. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

