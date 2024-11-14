Kathleen M. Shanahan Sells 23,238 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $293,495.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,735.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $809.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $191.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLDD has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLDD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,744,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,465.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 185,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 173,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.