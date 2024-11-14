Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% annually over the last three years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Insiders Bet Big on These Small Cap Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.