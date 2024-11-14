Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.