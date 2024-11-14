KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,200,530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $141,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.42 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.67 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.