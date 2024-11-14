KBC Group NV Has $72.46 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 1.13% of Badger Meter worth $72,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.6 %

BMI stock opened at $223.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.68 and its 200-day moving average is $200.62. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $230.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

