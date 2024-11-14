KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973,653 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.25% of Centene worth $94,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Centene by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

