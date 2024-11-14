KBC Group NV Sells 36,137 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.33% of FOX worth $64,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.4 %

FOXA stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About FOX



Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.



