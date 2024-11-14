Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 37.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 187,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

