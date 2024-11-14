Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 2,670 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,854,931.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

