Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) COO Christian G. O’neil Sells 15,041 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) COO Christian G. O’neil sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,955,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,980. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $128.49 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $132.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

