Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $31.23 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $31.23 million and $1.59 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00041770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00035912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,570,957 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

