KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
