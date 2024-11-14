Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KOS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 729,148 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 184,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after buying an additional 258,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

