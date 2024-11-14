Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

