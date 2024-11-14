Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $333.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.53. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $349.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

