Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $96.57 and a 52 week high of $119.93.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

