Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $197.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.55. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $201.86.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.