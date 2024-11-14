Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 193 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $254.23 and a 1 year high of $344.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

